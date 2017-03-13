OPM: Three-Hour Delay for Federal Workers; Unscheduled Leave, Telework OK

Federal workers in the D.C. area will start work three hours delayed and have the option for unscheduled leave or telework, says the Office of Personnel Management.

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management manages the civil service side of the federal government and an estimated 630,000 people in the area are federal workers.

Get the latest weather from NBCWashington.com:

Download our free weather apps for iPad and iPhone. You can also follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and sign up for our e-mail newsletters.