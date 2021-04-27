One Dead, Four Injured After Shooter Opens Fire on Children, Women in Richmond

A woman is dead and four others are hurt after a shooter opened fire on a group outside a Richmond apartment complex Tuesday, NBC affiliate WWBT reported.

WWBT previously reported that three of the victims were teenagers, but police have since said that the victims include two adult women, two teenagers and a three-month-old baby who is in "serious condition," Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith told WWBT.

Smith said the shooter is still at-large.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.