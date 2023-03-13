OmniRide Strike Ends, Several Routes Resume Service in Prince William Co.

The OmniRide bus strike in Prince William County, Virginia, has ended.

After several weeks of delayed morning commutes, bus operators represented by Teamsters Local, voted Sunday evening to accept a contract with OmniRide system manager, Keolis.

"The work stoppage at OmniRide is over! Union members have voted to accept the latest Keolis contract offer," OmniRide wrote in a release.

The strike began on Feb. 14, when about 150 OmniRide bus operators walked off the job. The operators felt they were not receiving the benefits and pay they deserved.

Negotiations between union members and Keolis went on for about five months before they reached an impasse. The operators were asking for better pay, less time to get to the top pay levels and better retirement plans.

On Sunday, the striking operators posted pictures on Facebook that showed them looking over the contract before they approved it.

Commuters told News4 they were happy that service is beginning to return to normal.

Some express commuter routes are expected to return Monday. While other routes, will resume as staffing allows, OmniRide said.

The following express commuter routes resume Monday, according to OmniRide:

D-100 Dale City – Washington

D-200 Dale City - Pentagon/Rosslyn/Ballston

D-300 Dale City - Navy Yard

MC-200 Montclair - Pentagon

942 Stafford - Pentagon

611 Gainesville/Manassas - Washington

612 Gainesville - Pentagon/L’Enfant/Navy Yard

For more information on bus routes and their status visit the OmniRide website.