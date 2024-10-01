Officials urge kids to test for lead after exposure in Alexandria classrooms

An elementary school in Alexandria, Virginia has been closed since Sept. 27 after a lead exposure incident.

School administrators at Naomi Brooks Elementary School are now urging families and employees to get their blood tested for lead.

On Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., a webinar will be held by the Virginia Department of Health and the Alexandria Health Department to provide the school community with information about specific health-related questions.

The lead exposure happened because a contractor replacing windows in the school did not follow sufficient mitigation efforts, according to the principal.

An environmental cleaning contractor found lead particles in multiple locations including a kindergarten classroom and offices.

According to the CDC, lead exposure can cause serious harmful effects including damage to the brain and nervous system. These health effects of lead exposure are more harmful to younger children than older children.

School leaders are working with state and local health officials to figure out next steps.