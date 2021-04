Police are looking for a shooter after police were shot at in Gaithersburg, Maryland, Wednesday evening.

Gaithersburg police officers responded to a call in the 300 block of N. Summit Avenue about 3 p.m. when they were shot at from above, police said.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Montgomery County police officers went to the scene and are searching for the shooter.

No injuries were reported.

Police asked people to avoid the area.

Officers from @GPDNews were dispatched to 392 N Summit Ave for parking hazard at approx 3:00 pm. As officers responded to call, reported being shot at from higher elevation. Add’l officers, to include MCP officers, responded. MCP & @GPDNews are actively searching for suspect(s). — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) April 14, 2021

Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for more on this developing story.