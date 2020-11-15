shooting

Officer Shoots, Injures Suspect at Prince George's Shopping Center

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Washington

A police officer shot and seriously injured a suspect Sunday night at a shopping center in Prince George's County, Maryland, police say.

The shooting happened in the 7900 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Langley Park, Prince George's County police said.

It's unclear why the officer shot the suspect and police have released little information about the incident.

The officer was not injured, police said.

The suspect is in serious condition and stable with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for updates to this developing story.

