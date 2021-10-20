Off-Duty DC Officer Shoots Man in Georgetown Amid Armed Robbery: Police

An off-duty D.C. police officer shot a man in Georgetown early Wednesday after intervening in an armed robbery, police say.

The officer shot a “possible suspect” in the armed robbery and another shooting about 12:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of 28th Street NW, according to Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict and a D.C. police watch commander for the Second District.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to a watch commander, an initial shooting left a man wounded in the leg.

The off-duty officer reported that he witnessed an armed man and another suspect approach a vehicle with three victims inside, Benedict said.

The off-duty officer and suspect each fired, Benedict said.

United States Secret Service Uniformed Division officers helped arrest the suspect, and a semi-automatic pistol was found, Benedict said.

The suspect and the other man shot were taken to hospitals to get treatment. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.

The off-duty officer flagged down other police officers responding to a call about the gunshots, Benedict said.

Police were searching the area for other potential suspects in the first shooting.

At least three areas were blocked off with crime scene tape amid a massive police response that included Secret Service and U.S. Park Police.

A helicopter was seen flying above Georgetown and shining a searchlight down about 6 a.m.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.