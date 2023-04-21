Off-Duty DC Officer Killed in Motorcycle Crash as He Headed Home

An off-duty D.C. police officer was killed in a motorcycle crash early Friday as he headed home from a shift, authorities said.

Sgt. Jin Park, an 11-year veteran of the Metropolitan Police Department, was killed, the department said. He was assigned to the Fourth District.

Chief of Police Robert Contee relayed his condolences.

“It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the loss of an admired and beloved MPD Sergeant. Our heartfelt sympathies are with the Park family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. Let us honor his memory and find strength in the knowledge that his actions with our department had a positive impact on all those around him,” Contee said in a statement.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Sgt. Jin Park, an 11-year veteran with MPD, who was involved in a fatal motorcycle accident while heading home after his shift this morning. Our heartfelt sympathies are with his family & friends during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/Guc7R91Y2N — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 21, 2023

Park was riding a motorcycle at about 5 a.m. Friday when the vehicle collided with a Toyota Prius at Piney Branch Road and Aspen Street in the Takoma area of Northwest D.C. Traffic was shut down, and the smashed motorcycle and car were seen being towed.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, police said.

Park is survived by his mother and brother, police said. His age was not immediately released.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.