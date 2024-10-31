Troopers shoot and kill suspect after I-95 chase in Virginia

Troopers shot and killed a suspect near Triangle, Virginia, after a police vehicle flipped during a chase on Interstate 95, Virginia State Police (VSP) said early Thursday.

The investigation shut down part of southbound I-95 and caused long backups.

A passenger in the suspect vehicle was flown to a hospital, and a third person was arrested. Four troopers involved in the shooting are now on administrative leave, according to VSP.

No troopers were reported injured.

The police chase began about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday after a Virginia State trooper tried to pull over a vehicle wanted by U.S. Park Police in a carjacking, VSP said.

The driver refused to stop, and the trooper began chasing them south on I-95, VSP said.

During the chase, the suspect hit a Virginia State Police vehicle, which flipped, VSP said. The trooper driving the overturned vehicle was not injured.

Troopers forced the suspect driver to stop near mile marker 150, VSP said.

“He just rammed me, he just rammed me… I’m going to take him out,” one law enforcement official can be heard saying on a dispatch audio recording.

The driver refused police commands, VSP said.

Police say the driver “made multiple abrupt furtive movements with his hands,” leading troopers to pull out their duty weapons.

The driver was shot and pronounced dead on the scene, VSP said.

A male passenger was flown to Fairfax hospital. He’s stable and awaiting surgery, VSP said.

A third passenger was taken into police custody. Police said they weren’t injured.

Four troopers involved in the shooting were put on administrative leave pending an investigation. Investigators will turn over information to the Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney, VSP said.

All lanes of southbound I-95 were blocked as police investigated, and delays stretched for about 6 miles, the Virginia Department of Transportation said. There was a detour near Dumfries Road.

All travel lanes have reopened, VDOT said shortly after 8:30 a.m.

News4 is working to learn more about the carjacking.