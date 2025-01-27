‘Nothing but excited': Commanders fans tailgate near Northwest Stadium

With the NFC Championship being played in Philly, some Commanders fan decided to tailgate in the DMV.

Inside a heated tent in near Northwest Stadium, hopeful Commanders fans watched as their team competed for a chance to go to the Super Bowl.

"After 30 years of misery and in an unexpected season, can't be nothing but excited,” Commanders fan Jerin Wallthame said.

This tailgate is usually held only for home games, but the host, Cory Brim, wanted to throw one for this special occasion.

“I thought about going to Detroit, I thought about going to Philly,” Brim said. “But, I was like, ‘No man, this is what we do.’ We're here. I know there are people who aren't going to Philly."

Even though this was clearly a burgundy and gold affair, there were a few Philly fans in the crowd.

"It's very much hostile territory,” Eagles fan Zaakiyah Brown said.

When the game got a little tough for Commanders fans, they could distract themselves by watching a local artist at work. Dermont Pinder was live painting an original of the teams' quarterbacks during the game.

"I used to live in this neighborhood a long time ago, and I actually have a mural currently inside the stadium, so I have close ties to the Commanders team,” Pinder said.

By the time the fourth quarter hit, the energy shifted as fans learned the Commanders wouldn't be going to win the big game.

Despite the loss, they remain optimistic.

"Great year,” a fan said. “Great season. We’ll get them back next year. We're still good."

Even though this game didn't turn out the way fans wanted, the organizers of the tailgate say they still plan on hosting another one for the Super Bowl.