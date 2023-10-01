Virginia

Woman's body found inside tent on Burke Lake Park campgrounds

Cara Abbruscato, 40, was found dead at 7315 Ox Road in Fairfax Station after police received a call at around 3:09 p.m.

By Briana Trujillo

Fairfax County Police Department

Detectives are asking for help locating a person of interest after a woman’s body was found inside a tent on the Burke Lake Park campgrounds on Saturday, Fairfax County police said. 

“The Chief Medical Examiners’ office responded to the scene and discovered evidence of trauma to the upper body,” police said in a press release. 

An autopsy will be performed to determine her exact cause of death. 

Detectives are looking for Rami El Sayed, pictured below, as a person of interest in the case.

“Additionally, we are asking the community to come forward if they were at Burke Lake Park campground and noticed a makeshift tent... between September 19th and September 30th,” the news release reads. That tent is pictured at the top of this story.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s major crimes bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be left anonymously at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).

