Arlington County

Woman stabbed while holding toddler in Pentagon City dies

The woman was holding the toddler and walking on a sidewalk before the stabbing in Pentagon City, police said

By Gina Cook

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman has died two weeks after a suspect stabbed her and her toddler while they were walking on a sidewalk in the Pentagon City neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia, police say.

Iman Gaye, 26, died at a hospital Monday morning from injuries she suffered in the stabbing on Dec. 15, Arlington County police said.

>📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Gaye and her toddler girl were in the 900 block of Army Navy Drive about 9:45 p.m. that day when police say 23-year-old Leonardo Reyes stabbed them both.

Gaye and the child were both seriously hurt. The toddler was released from the hospital on Dec. 23, police said Monday.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

A second child was at the scene but was not injured, according to police.

Reyes, 23, was found in a parked vehicle inside a parking garage after the stabbing, police said.

He now faces a second-degree murder charge in addition to aggravated malicious wounding, contributing to the delinquency of a child and child abuse. Reyes remains in jail without bond.

Metro (WMATA) Dec 15

Some Metro Red Line trains go past stations on 1st day of automatic operation

politics Dec 15

Senate plans to vote on bill that would increase Social Security benefits for some pensioners

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s tip line at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us.

This article tagged under:

Arlington CountyVirginiaCrime and Courts
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us