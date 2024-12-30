Woman stabbed while holding toddler in Pentagon City dies

A woman has died two weeks after a suspect stabbed her and her toddler while they were walking on a sidewalk in the Pentagon City neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia, police say.

Iman Gaye, 26, died at a hospital Monday morning from injuries she suffered in the stabbing on Dec. 15, Arlington County police said.

Gaye and her toddler girl were in the 900 block of Army Navy Drive about 9:45 p.m. that day when police say 23-year-old Leonardo Reyes stabbed them both.

Gaye and the child were both seriously hurt. The toddler was released from the hospital on Dec. 23, police said Monday.

A second child was at the scene but was not injured, according to police.

Reyes, 23, was found in a parked vehicle inside a parking garage after the stabbing, police said.

He now faces a second-degree murder charge in addition to aggravated malicious wounding, contributing to the delinquency of a child and child abuse. Reyes remains in jail without bond.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s tip line at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us.