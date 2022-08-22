sexual assault

Woman Sexually Assaulted in Her Virginia Apartment

Victim woke up to man standing in her apartment

By Matthew Stabley

A man sexually assaulted a woman inside her Reston, Virginia, apartment Sunday night, Fairfax County police said.

Officers went to the apartment in the 2200 block of Lovedale Lane about 11:50 p.m., police said.

The woman said she woke up to a man in her apartment who threatened her with what appeared to be a knife and assaulted her, police said.

She described him as standing about 5-feet-6-inches tall with a thin build and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a mask and gloves, police said.

The woman was treated at a local hospital.

Police searched the area with K-9s but did not find a suspect. They want to see any home surveillance video from the area.

“We’ve developed and are actively following up on several promising leads, Maj. Ed O’Carroll said. “I have the utmost confidence the suspect will be identified soon, and we will do everything we can to hold him accountable for this heinous crime.”

Call detectives at 703-246-7800, option 2, with any information about the case or submit tips anonymously to Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477 or online.

