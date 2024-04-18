Woman dropped off at hospital in Alexandria dies from shooting: Police

A woman is dead after she was shot and dropped off at a hospital overnight Thursday in Alexandria, Virginia, police say.

The woman was driven to Inova Mount Vernon Hospital by a man in a red Jeep, Fairfax County Police said.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. Her identity was not immediately released.

The driver stayed on the scene.

Investigators are working to determine where the shooting happened and who pulled the trigger.

There is no word yet on any suspects or arrests.

News4 is working to learn more about the man who drove the victim to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.