What if ICE shows up at school? DMV districts, advocates prepare

It’s a promise that school officials often repeat to reassure immigrant communities: “Schools are really a safe space for learning,” Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid said.

A new Homeland Security policy could put that promise to the test.

Schools, houses of worship and hospitals will no longer be protected spaces when it comes to immigration enforcement, the Trump administration said this week. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents will be allowed to make arrests at schools, playgrounds, bus stops and religious places.

“Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America's schools and churches to avoid arrest,” the acting Homeland Security secretary said in a statement.

“The Trump Administration will not tie the hands of our brave law enforcement, and instead trusts them to use common sense,” the statement continued, in part.

The Legal Aid Justice Center, an immigrant advocacy organization, is preparing for effects of the change.

“This will have an extreme impact. We know that when these types of threats exist, folks will go to these essential services less,” Emily Lopynski with the group said.

The Council on American Islamic Relations also expressed alarm. They held a webinar to brief Muslim religious leaders, doctors and schools.

“I think it’s just very basic that all Americans recognize these are places of sanctuary. We’ve always treated them as places of sanctuary, and it would be unfortunate if we gave into fear and cast aside that value,” Corey Saylor with CAIR said.

What Fairfax County and Prince William County schools are telling families

Immigrant advocates and school officials worry the new policy could lead parents to keep their children home from school, risking attendance and children’s education.

School leaders who spoke with News4 reaffirmed their policies that they never ask about families’ immigration status and don’t share any private information without legal justification.

Fairfax County’s school superintendent said principals and office staff are trained in how to respond if an ICE agent arrives.

“Currently, that policy says if any enforcement immigration official were to come to school, that the office is to contact our office of division counsel for guidance,” Reid said.

Prince William County Schools issued a statement telling families: “Currently, we are not aware of heightened immigration-related enforcement at PWCS school buildings … If ICE or law enforcement seeks access to schools, they must provide legal justification and await PWCS approval to protect the rights of students and staff.”

CAIR’s message to families is not to give in to fear.

“Whether you are a citizen, a legal resident or otherwise – go to church, go to the hospital if you’re sick, go to school to get an education,” Saylor said. “Don’t let fear take a grip on you.”

But advocacy groups say schools, places of worship, hospitals and even funeral homes need to have a plan in place for what to do if ICE agents arrive at their door.