Immigrant advocates in Virginia start hotline to offer support to ICE targets

Immigrant advocates in Northern Virginia started what they call the Rapid Response to Raids Hotline for immigrants to call during certain U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions — a move to help families that could be targeted by President Donald Trump’s promise of mass deportations.

It’s a pocket-sized card that a coalition of immigrant advocacy groups hope will help protect the rights of Northern Virginia families that find an ICE agent at their door.

The word "ayudar," which is incorporated in the phone number, means "help" in Spanish. Nearly 10,000 cards have been printed in other languages, too, including Arabic, Farsi and Korean.

“For those who have been affected by a raid or seen a raid, they can call that emergency hotline,” said John Cano from the Legal Aid Justice Center.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Fear is growing that ICE will step up its activities in immigrant communities.

The yellow card instructs immigrants on what to do if ICE approaches them.

If ICE is at the door, the card reads, “Don’t open it! Call us for assistance.” If ICE is spotted on the street, “Maintain distance! Call us to verify what’s happening.”

The card also urges people to remain silent and not sign anything.

“These situations are very stressful and traumatizing to families, and many times, people in that situation give up their rights, but they do have rights. We do hope people in these situations people call the hotline in order to receive support to exercise those rights,” Edgar Lara from Virginia for Immigrant Families said.

A second, red card provides a script on what to say to an ICE agent.

Organizers also urge immigrant allies — those in the community who support them — to help pass out cards and use the hotline themselves to report ICE activity they see. Gathering video of such activity is advised.

“We do want allies to be able to call us and be verifiers in case of ICE activity,” Samantha Zaboli from Centreville Immigration Forum said. “Because many times when things are happening, we would love to have a set of eyes on the ground to see what's happening.”

The hotline is currently offered in Northern Virginia and Charlottesville, but organizers hope to expand its service to other parts of Virginia. The hotline will operate every day from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.