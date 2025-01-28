‘Trying to force it open': ICE operation at Virginia apartments scares residents

Some residents of an apartment complex in Fairfax County, Virginia, say they're alarmed and frightened after waking up to loud door knocks from federal agents before sunrise on Sunday.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers went to the Beacon Hill Apartments just behind the Home Depot and Giant grocery store on Richmond Highway.

One man who lives there said agents woke him up about 6:15 a.m.

"I woke up to very loud, what I would categorize as aggressive, knocks at my door. I approached the door, but before opening it I asked who it was. I heard in response that it was the police. I asked if they had a warrant. They indicated they did," the man told News4. He did not want to be named.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

The man said he opened the door after the officers gave him a Hispanic name he didn't recognize.

"I fully expected to see Fairfax County police at the door. Instead, I saw a group of men. It was at least four, but I think it was more, decked out in what I would describe as, like, tactical gear," he said.

Doorbell surveillance video a different resident provided to News4 shows four officers all wearing vests that say "police" and "ERO" — which stands for Enforcement and Removal Operations.

One officer can be seen standing right outside the door knocking and shining a flashlight. Meanwhile, the three other officers are seen on the stairwell behind him, and, at times, walking around to other areas of the building.

"They were knocking very hard on the door. They were trying to force it open. They kept trying to turn the handle and kept pushing hard against the door," another Beacon Hill Apartments resident told News4's partner station Telemundo 44 in Spanish. She asked us to not identify her.

The woman said the incident was so frightening to her 10-year-old daughter that she cried and asked not to go to school on Monday.

"She’s afraid that when she comes home from school, I'll be gone," the woman said.

Residents who spoke with News4 said they didn’t believe the agents detained anyone.

ICE agents across the country arrested more than 1,170 people on Sunday, according to data obtained by NBC News.

In Sept. 2024, the latest month for which data is available, ICE arrested roughly 282 migrants per day.

Officers have arrested more than 2,600 people since President Donald Trump's inauguration last Monday.

The apartment resident who News4 spoke with said he was upset everyone was subjected to the pre-dawn door knocks.

"I asked them, 'Hey, if you have a warrant it’s for a specific apartment. Are you knocking on everyone’s door? I kind of reiterated some of the concerns," he said. "The individual who seemed to be in charge threatened to lock me up, asked me if I wanted to be locked up, that would be more accurate."

Social media posts from the Trump administration show the photos of nine people suspected of various crimes that ICE arrested.

"Under President Trump’s leadership, ICE agents are working tirelessly to protect our communities. From child rapists to suspected ISIS terrorists, here are some of the worst," the White House Instagram caption reads.

News4 has reached out to ICE for more information about why the agency came to the Beacon Hill Apartments and who they were looking for. We haven't yet received a response.

A mother and her partner were arrested in August on child abuse charges after officers found two little boys chained up inside an apartment at the Beacon Hill complex.

The woman's defense attorney said in court Friday the woman had immigration issues, but it's unclear if ICE was at the apartment building looking for her or her partner. The couple is out on bond as they await upcoming court hearings.