Suspect, 18, Killed in Attempted Carjacking; 3 Teens Charged

By Julie Carey, Northern Virginia Bureau Chief

The suspect killed in an attempted carjacking in Alexandria Friday was 18 years old, and police say three other teens are charged.

The attempted carjacking took place just before 3 p.m. Friday at an Exxon gas station in the 2300 block of Richmond Highway near Mount Jefferson Park in Alexandria. The man in the vehicle foiled the crime by shooting at the suspects.

Jordan Poteat, 18, died at the scene. Two 15-year-old boys and 18-year-old Mikell Morris are charged with carjacking.

“There was a white car there, door open,” a witness said. “There was a body laying there beside it, and the guy was obviously injured. He was moving his arms and stuff.”

