Driver Shoots 2 Carjacking Suspects in Alexandria, Killing 1

One man is dead and another is injured after they were shot by a car owner they attempted to carjack, police said.

The shooting took place just before 3 p.m. Friday at a Tiger Mart in the 2300 block of Richmond Highway in Alexandria, just south of Potomac Yard.

Dismissal at nearby George Washington Middle School was delayed, Alexandria Public Schools said.

