Spotsylvania County Public Schools Superintendent Mark Taylor placed on administrative leave

The Spotsylvania County School Board voted Tuesday to put Superintendent Mark Taylor on administrative leave, according to an email sent to staff.

After a closed session at Monday night’s board meeting, Chair Lorita C. Daniels sent the message to staff informing them of the decision. No further explanation was provided.

"Mr. Kelly Guempel, Deputy Superintendent, and Chief Academic Officer will act in the Superintendent's absence as the Superintendent's designee until further notice," the email reads.

Taylor was named superintendent in the fall of 2022 in spite of strong community opposition. He had worked in county government but had no education background.

Once in his role, he came under fire for removing some books with sexual content from school libraries and pushing for more to be banned.

In November, the election led to a change in the school board's composition, with conservative members losing control.

News4 is seeking further comment from Spotsylvania County Public Schools.

The news follows a potential shake-up at Montgomery County Public Schools: Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight said in a statement Monday evening that the board of education would like her to resign. The board would not comment further on the "personnel matter."