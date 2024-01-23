Spotsylvania County

Spotsylvania County Public Schools Superintendent Mark Taylor placed on administrative leave

Taylor was named superintendent in the fall of 2022 in spite of strong community opposition. He had worked in county government but had no education background.

By Julie Carey, News4 Northern Virginia Bureau Chief

Mark Taylor
NBCWashington

The Spotsylvania County School Board voted Tuesday to put Superintendent Mark Taylor on administrative leave, according to an email sent to staff.

After a closed session at Monday night’s board meeting, Chair Lorita C. Daniels sent the message to staff informing them of the decision. No further explanation was provided.

"Mr. Kelly Guempel, Deputy Superintendent, and Chief Academic Officer will act in the Superintendent's absence as the Superintendent's designee until further notice," the email reads.

Taylor was named superintendent in the fall of 2022 in spite of strong community opposition. He had worked in county government but had no education background.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Once in his role, he came under fire for removing some books with sexual content from school libraries and pushing for more to be banned. 

In November, the election led to a change in the school board's composition, with conservative members losing control. 

News4 is seeking further comment from Spotsylvania County Public Schools.

Northern Virginia

Northern Virginia news, events and updates

Northern Virginia 18 hours ago

Man shot with BB gun at hotel in Alexandria; suspect in custody

cold case Jan 22

Man arrested in 1991 fatal stabbing of his estranged wife in Fairfax County

The news follows a potential shake-up at Montgomery County Public Schools: Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight said in a statement Monday evening that the board of education would like her to resign. The board would not comment further on the "personnel matter."

This article tagged under:

Spotsylvania CountyVirginiaNorthern Virginia
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us