Tysons Corner

Shots Fired at Tysons Corner: Police

By Matthew Stabley

Shots were fired at Tysons Corner Saturday afternoon, Fairfax County police said.

No injuries were reported.

A fight broke out at the mall, and a man pulled a gun and fired, police said.

Police said it’s not an active shooter situation.

Police are clearing the mall to ensure the suspects are gone. People should shelter in place until officers arrive to assist them.

