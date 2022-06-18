Shots Fired at Tysons Corner: Police

Shots were fired at Tysons Corner Saturday afternoon, Fairfax County police said.

No injuries were reported.

A fight broke out at the mall, and a man pulled a gun and fired, police said.

Police said it’s not an active shooter situation.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police are clearing the mall to ensure the suspects are gone. People should shelter in place until officers arrive to assist them.

Mall is closed as officers continue to clear the mall. At this time, no confirmed reports of additional shots fired. Please avoid the area. — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) June 18, 2022

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.