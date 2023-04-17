Fairfax County

Prosecutors to Give Update on Police Killing of Man Near Tysons Mall

"Should my son have been murdered because he shoplifted from the mall?" Timothy Johnson’s mother asked after Fairfax County police shot and killed him 

By Andrea Swalec

Prosecutors are set to give an update Monday related to the police killing of a man who was suspected to have shoplifted from the Tysons Corner Center mall.

Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano is expected to speak at 12 p.m.

Timothy Johnson died after police chased him and shot him in a wooded area near the mall in Northern Virginia on Feb. 22. He was 37. 

Johnson had been suspected of stealing a pair of sunglasses, which likely was a misdemeanor offense. 

"Should my son have been murdered because he shoplifted from the mall?" his mother, Melissa Johnson, asked. 

Police have said that two officers shot at Johnson. Sgt. Wesley Shifflett was fired from the Fairfax County Police Department after the killing. Officer James Sadler was placed on restricted duty. No charges against the officers had been announced as of Monday morning. 

Police body camera footage shows that soon after the shooting, Shifflett said, “He was continually reaching in his waistband. I told him, 'Let me see your hands. Let me see your hands.'" However, Shifflett was not heard giving that command on the video.

