Body Cam Video Shows Man Shot By Police Near Tyson's Corner Was Unarmed: Family

The family of the man shot by Fairfax County Police near Tyson's Corner Center says body cam video shows he was unarmed and posed no threat when two officers opened fire.

That man, Timothy Johnson, was suspected of shoplifting a pair of sunglasses when police chased him to a wooded area by the mall on Feb. 22. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

Johnson was 37 years old.

Johnson's family and their attorney were not inside police headquarters for long on Wednesday. The bodycam video of the gunfire that killed their loved one was just eight minutes long.

"No parent, no parents should not have to view the killing of their child and then be asked to give remarks," Johnson's mother, Melissa Johnson, said. "However, here we are, and here I stand."

Her conclusion: the shooting was not justified.

"The only thing they knew was that he was black and male and had allegedly triggered an alarm at a store for some sunglasses," she said.

Melissa Johnson and the family attorney say the video confirmed what they've believed ever since Timothy Johnson was shot last month at Tyson Corner Center -- that he was unarmed, and they say, posed no threat.

Melissa Johnson previously spoke out about the shooting, and said in late February that she wants to know why deadly force was used for someone accused of shoplifting and whether police violated department policy.

"Was shoplifting right? Absolutely not. But we have laws in place to address shoplifting," she said at the time. "Should my son have been murdered because he shoplifted from the mall?"

Johnson's family and their attorney also say police shouted at Johnson to stop and lay down, but gave no verbal warning of gunfire.

"If the video would have exonerated the officer we would have seen it before now. It does not. He was not vindicated at all," said family attorney Carl Crews.

"Timothy had no gun. He didn't have anything that appeared as a gun. He had nothing that appeared as a gun where he was."

The officers who fired their weapons have been identified as Wesley Shifflett and James Sadler. They began chasing Johnson after he was suspected of stealing a pair of sunglasses, likely a misdemeanor offense.

Crews says the video also shows police had a chance to arrest Johnson before the gunfire.

"He could have been apprehended without a shot being fired," Crews said. "There were several police officers present, that this could have been done. That's why there was no imminent danger to the officer."

During Wednesday's meeting with police, they provided no information about why officers might have fired their weapons.

"No apology was given, no explanation was given either," Crews said.

The eight minute video viewed by the family and security camera video will be played for reporters on Thursday, and released to the public shortly after that. The Fairfax County Police Chief will also provide an update on the investigation.

Steve Descano, Virginia's Commonwealth Attorney, says he expects to make a decision on filing charges against the officers in the near future.

"I have seen and am devastated by the body-worn camera footage showing yet another death of a Black man at the hands of police," Descano said in a statement shared with News4.

"My heart grieves for the Johnsons, who lost a beloved family member over an incident involving a pair of sunglasses. Like many members of our community, I sincerely hope to see the day when police shootings are a thing of the past."

"As the elected Commonwealth’s Attorney, it is my responsibility to proceed with a comprehensive and independent investigation of this incident, and that’s what I’ve been doing since the night of February 22nd," Descano continued. "I expect to make a decision on how best to proceed in the coming weeks."