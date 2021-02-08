Police: Partially Clothed Woman Breaks in to Virginia Home, Attacks Man With Pitchfork

Authorities in Virginia say a partially clothed woman broke into a Stafford County home and attacked a man with a pitchfork.
The Free Lance-Star reports that the woman was arrested Sunday after a scuffle with deputies.
Stafforf Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said deputies went to a home in Stafford in response to a report of breaking and entering. He said that a half-naked, muddy woman had knocked down a door and attacked the resident.
Kimmitz said the man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being jabbed in the arm with the pitchfork. He said she fled to a nearby home and attacked deputies after they arrived.
Kimmitz said the use of a taser appeared to have no effect, although the woman was eventually subdued. One of the deputies was treated at a hospital for injuries.
Authorities charged Madison Brooke Snyder, 31, of Courtland in Southampton County with burglary with a deadly weapon, aggravated malicious wounding and three felony counts of assault on a law enforcement officer.
The incident remains under investigation. Snyder is being held without bond. It's unclear if she's hired an attorney.