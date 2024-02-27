Owners find human remains during inspection of newly bought Arlington property

The new owners of a property in Arlington County, Virginia, found human remains on a walk-through Monday afternoon, police say.

Officers were called to “suspicious circumstances” in the 1300 block of North Taylor Street at about 4:50 p.m., according to the Arlington County police. The property is located in the Ballston area.

The medical examiner is working to identify the person and determine how they died.

The owners may have found the remains in the basement on an inspection for a demolition project, according to initial reports from dispatch.

Police said there is no additional threat to the community.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.