Northam Endorses Prince William Co. Rep. Hala Ayala in Lt. Gov. Race

Virginia Del. Hala Ayala

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is endorsing Prince William County Del. Hala Ayala in the commonwealth's lieutenant governor’s race, Ayala's campaign announced early Monday.

Ayala, a cyber security specialist, was elected in 2017 in the “wave of women.” She was one of the first two Latinas elected to the House and was re-elected in 2019.

Ayala represents Virginia's 51st House District.

Northam, Virginia Speaker of the House Eileen Filler-Corn and House Majority Leader Charniele Herring will join Ayala for a press conference Monday afternoon at the Virginia Women’s Monument in Richmond. Filler-Corn and Herring have also endorsed Ayala, according to Ayala's campaign.

Ayala is competing in a six-person race for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor.

