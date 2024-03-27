In a major retreat from announced plans last year, the city of Alexandria, Virginia, says it's ended negotiations involving a $2 billion sports and entertainment district that was intended to house the Washington Capitals and Wizards.

Alexandria officials said Wednesday afternoon the "proposal will not move forward," and News4 has learned that the owner of both teams is now expected to ink a deal with D.C.'s mayor to stay in the District until at least 2050.

A release from Alexandria officials said in part, "We are disappointed negotiations did not result in a proposal that protected our financial interests and respected these community values."

DC deal poised to keep the teams at Capital One Arena after all

It appears that Monumental Sports and Entertainment, the company that owns both teams, and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser are about to ink a deal to keep the teams in D.C. until at least 2050, News4's Mark Segraves reports.

The deal to be announced will include a $515 million investment from the District to improve Capital One Arena.

Leonsis and Monumental would also get access to 200,000 square feet of space at the nearby Gallery Place building.

The District will also contribute to improvements to transportation, security and other infrastructure around Capital One Arena, as well as giving Leonsis and Monumental the option to expand either the Reeves Center at 14th and U streets NW or the former RFK Stadium site.

An angry Gov. Glenn Youngkin released a statement saying Virginians deserve better.

"This transformational project would have driven investment to every corner of the Commonwealth. This should have been our deal and our opportunity, all the General Assembly had to do was say: ‘thank you, Monumental, for wanting to come to Virginia and create $12 billion of economic investment, let’s work it out.’ But no, personal and political agendas drove away a deal with no upfront general fund money and no tax increases, that created tens of thousands of new jobs and billions in revenue for Virginia," Youngkin said in part.

Youngkin had said it would be the single largest economic development deal in Virginia's history.

Ted Leonsis, the majority owner of Monumental, and Bowser are expected to speak on the change early Wednesday evening.

Under the proposed move to Potomac Yard, Virginia taxpayers would have backed $1.5 billion in bonds to build the sports and entertainment complex. Leonsis would have put in $400 million in cash and paid rent on the Virginia facilities for years.

Virginia state Sen. Louise Lucas had staunchly opposed the arena plan.

She commented Wednesday: "As Monumental announces today they are staying in Washington DC we are celebrating in Virginia that we avoided the Monumental Disaster! Thank you to everyone who stood with us in this fight!"

State Sen. President pro tempore Louise Lucas is blocking Gov. Glenn Youngkin's efforts to bring the Washington Capitals and Wizards to Virginia. Youngkin would not name Lucas but called the block a "monumental mistake." News4's Drew Wilder reports.

The Capitals and Wizards have played at Capital One Arena in downtown D.C. for more than two decades.

Monumental has a lease in the District through 2047. Just days ago, D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb told Monumental that the Wizards and Capitals are obligated to remain at Capital One Arena through the end of their lease.

Lawyers with Monumental have disputed that position.

The District has a standing offer to give $500 million to Monumental for the renovation of Capital One Arena. That proposal, announced in December, would require the teams to stay in downtown D.C. until 2052 without the ability to leave early or pay and get out. That offer came with unanimous support from Bowser and the entire D.C. council, but Leonsis declined at the time.

Earlier Wednesday, Leonsis wrote a series of posts on X praising Caps fans and the Monumental team, and mentioning Capital One Arena by name.

Courting Monumental: Dueling multimillion-dollar bids came from Virginia, DC

The change comes just months after Virginia officials and Monumental Sports and Entertainment (MSE), the company that owns the teams, announced plans for a $2 billion sports complex in Alexandria. The plan would have included an arena for both teams, a performing arts venue, and new retail, residential and office space, the officials said when they announced the tentative deal in December.

At the time, they said the development would transform the rapidly developing Potomac Yard neighborhood. But it was also poised to send shockwaves through downtown D.C., which is accustomed to the economic rewards of hosting tens of thousands of Cap and Wizards fans but has struggled with increased crime.

In the meantime, plenty of questions remained, including about Northern Virginia traffic, the future of downtown D.C.'s Capital One Arena — and exactly who would pay for the development.

The announcement of a tentative deal in December 2023 to send two of D.C.'s marquee sports teams across the Potomac River caught most DMV residents by surprise. And it came during a week of whiplash, as D.C. and Virginia lawmakers proposed dueling multimillion-dollar bids to either transform the teams' existing arena in the District, or spur the move across the river. But then, Leonsis and Youngkin made a surprise announcement that it was all but a done deal.

And then, it wasn't.

Monumental dispute: Virginia lawmakers, DC attorney general sought to halt move

Opposition came from both sides of the river.

It arrived almost immediately — both from D.C. officials seeking to keep the teams in a downtown that's been painted as struggling with crime, and from Alexandria residents and small business owners who opposed turning their quiet enclave into a sports and entertainment destination.

Northern Virginia expressed major concerns about traffic, and Metro said that it wouldn't be able to handle arena crowds at its Potomac Yard station, which opened just months before the announcement of the arena plans. Metro’s general manager even stated that the transit authority wasn’t even asked about the new development. A consultant to the project found that the station would see extreme crowding and waits of 60-90 minutes after events if no significant improvements to the station were made.

But it was Virginia Democrats who put the brakes on the development plan touted by Republican Gov. Youngkin, stripping funding for the complex from the state budget last month.

Virginia Sen. Louise Lucas, a Democrat and the Virginia Senate's finance and appropriations chair, had staunchly opposed the move, calling it a waste of taxpayer dollars.

Then she started trolling Youngkin and Leonsis for trying to fast track the development. Lucas posted a meme of herself flashing a peace-out sign over a grave with the caption "Youngkin and Leonsis' $5 billion arena" on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Then, just days ago, D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb told Monumental that the Wizards and Capitals are obligated to remain at Capital One Arena through the end of their lease in 2047.

"The District very much prefers not to pursue any potential claims against MSE," Schwalb wrote to Monumental general counsel. "It remains committed to maintaining and growing its partnership with MSE and to keeping the Wizards and Capitals at the Arena until the end of the existing lease term in 2047, if not beyond. It is in that spirit that the District urges MSE to re-engage with District officials around a mutually beneficial arrangement that advances the long term interests of both the District and MSE."

Leonsis has said he believed Monumental would be get out of their lease in 2027 if his company paid off a $36 million bond on the lease.

In February, when asked about the lease ramifications, Monumental exec Monica Dixon said, "We wouldn’t have started negotiations with the city or Virginia over the last two years without sound, legal counsel, and we feel confident in it. If this is something that results in litigation, we oughta let that process play out — I hope it won’t — but we do feel confident about the lease we signed and the amendments."

Stay with NBC Washington for more on this developing story.