LOUDOUN COUNTY

Man, Woman Found Dead at Ashburn Home

The man and woman were found on Old Line Terrace, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said

By NBC Washington Staff

ashburn death investigation may 24 2022 2
NBC Washington

A death investigation is underway in Ashburn, Virginia, after a man and woman were found dead at a home on Tuesday, authorities say. 

The names of the dead were not immediately released. 

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 20060 block of Old Line Terrace before 9:30 a.m. The man was found dead outside; the woman was found inside, the office said.

Multiple law enforcement officials could be seen outside the home.

The sheriff’s office had not been called to the home previously, Sheriff Michael Chapman told reporters. The man and woman knew each other, he said. 

“We see this as an isolated incident, contained in the home,” he said. 

The investigation is ongoing.

