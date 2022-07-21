Man Who Shot Alexandria Police Officer Gets Life in Prison for Arson

A man who avoided prison after he shot and almost killed an Alexandria police officer will now be jailed for the rest of his life after pleading guilty to new crimes.

Kashif Bashir was found not guilty by reason of insanity after shooting Alexandria police Officer Peter Laboy in 2013. When he left a mental health facility, it wasn’t long before he targeted his mental health therapists.

“I knew he was going to do something else, and he did it,” Laboy said.

Angry that some of his therapists spurned his inappropriate questions and advances, Bashir set a fire at one woman’s house, doused another social worker’s vehicle with gasoline, and illegally purchased guns and a silencer.

His internet searches included how to build dynamite, how to get a gun without a background check and top five sniper rifles. He was also trying to find addresses for Laboy and the judge and prosecutor in that case.

“What was his idea? I don’t know if he was go after me?” Laboy said.

“Imagine if they let him go out again,” he said.

The social workers told the judge they fear for themselves and their families.

“I feel bad for what happened,” Bashir said. “I shouldn’t have done it.”

Moments later, the judge sentenced Bashir to life in prison on the arson charge.

Peter Laboy called it one of the best days of his life – fears for his family’s safety suddenly were lifted.

“It makes me happy that he actually got what he deserved,” Laboy said.

Bashir’s defense attorney told the jury he needs help. He said he will appeal the life sentence.