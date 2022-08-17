Man Shot Off Route 1 in Huntington: Fairfax County Police

A man is seriously hurt after he was shot on Huntington Avenue in Fairfax County on Wednesday afternoon, police say. People are asked to avoid the area.

The victim, a 33-year-old, was taken to a hospital with injuries considered life-threatening, police said.

The man was shot before 2 p.m. in the 2000 block of Huntington Avenue, just west of Richmond Highway (Route 1) and south of the Capital Beltway. An apartment building and a shopping center with a gym, nail salon and Virginia ABC store are located nearby. News4 footage shows a large police response.

Officers found the man shot in the roadway, police said.

A young man said he was headed to the gym when he heard gunshots.

“I heard about three or four loud pops,” he said.

As he got closer, he saw a man in the street bleeding heavily as officers tried to help him.

Police said at about 2:05 p.m. that they were searching for a suspect. In an update at about 2:45 p.m., the department said a suspect is in custody. No information on the circumstances of the shooting was immediately released.

Several blocks of Huntington Avenue, between Richmond Highway and Blaine Drive, were shut down as detectives investigated.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

