Northern Virginia

Man Hurt Outside Fairfax County Courthouse

News4's Julie Carey reported a lockdown inside the courthouse

News4

A man was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after suffering injuries outside a parking garage at a courthouse complex in Fairfax County, Virginia, authorities said.

Police originally said that the man had been shot, but now say there is "no evidence to indicate criminal activity."

County police said the victim was found in a parking garage in the 10600 block of Page Avenue. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

"It is believed his injuries may have resulted from him jumping from the garage & NOT from a shooting," police said in a tweet.

Police asked people to avoid the area. There was a heavy police presence in the area of the parking garage, with some spots taped off.

News4's Julie Carey reported a lockdown inside the courthouse.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Northern Virginia

News4's Northern Virginia Bureau Chief Julie Carey has been covering this side of the state since joining NBC4 in 1992. She's joined by reporter Drew Wilder.

Arlington 7 hours ago

Shoplifting Suspect Hurt in Fall From Pentagon City Mall Parking Garage: Police

Coronavirus in Virginia 11 hours ago

Spotsylvania School Board Votes to Ease Mask Rules Effective Tuesday

More information on the incident was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more.

This article tagged under:

Northern VirginiaFairfax County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us