Man Hurt Outside Fairfax County Courthouse

A man was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after suffering injuries outside a parking garage at a courthouse complex in Fairfax County, Virginia, authorities said.

Police originally said that the man had been shot, but now say there is "no evidence to indicate criminal activity."

County police said the victim was found in a parking garage in the 10600 block of Page Avenue. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

After being reported as a shooting, the man was taken to a nearby hospital. It is believed his injuries may have resulted from him jumping from the garage & NOT from a shooting. At this time, no evidence to indicate criminal activity.https://t.co/GpHtRmu998 — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) March 8, 2022

"It is believed his injuries may have resulted from him jumping from the garage & NOT from a shooting," police said in a tweet.

Police asked people to avoid the area. There was a heavy police presence in the area of the parking garage, with some spots taped off.

News4's Julie Carey reported a lockdown inside the courthouse.

More information on the incident was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more.