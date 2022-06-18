Man Dies After Being Found Shot in A Car in Alexandria: Police

A man was found shot inside a car in Alexandria, Virginia, Saturday, and later died of his injuries, police said.
Fairfax County police officers responded to the 8000 block of Seaton Street, where they said a man parked in his vehicle had been shot by two people in a black Dodge Charger with Maryland tags.
The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and later pronounced dead at a hospital.
Authorities said the suspects drove away.
