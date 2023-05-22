Man Charged With Murdering Landlord in Manassas

A Virginia man is charged with murder after police found his 63-year-old landlord shot dead in a Manassas home on Sunday, Prince William County police said.

Roger Allen Foote, Jr., 61, allegedly killed Joyce Francine Gould of Manassas, in a home on Minor Hill Road during an argument, police said. Foote was Gould’s tenant.

Another tenant found the Gould on the kitchen floor and called 911, police said.

Officers responded about 4:20 p.m. Gould was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fairfax County police arrested Foote about 6:30 a.m. Monday without incident, police said. He’s being held without bond on charges of murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

