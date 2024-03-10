Fairfax County

Man barricades himself after alleged abduction, assault in Fairfax County: Police

A man described as possibly armed is refusing to leave his residence in the 6700 block of Chestnut Avenue in Mosby, authorities said. 

By Briana Trujillo

NBC Bay Area

A man barricaded himself in a home Sunday after allegedly abducting and assaulting someone, Fairfax County police said. 

“The victim has been safely removed from residence,” Fairfax county police said. 

Negotiators are at the scene, according to police.

More information on the circumstances surrounding the alleged crimes was not immediately available.

Refresh for more or tune into News4 at 11 p.m.

