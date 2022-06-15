Man Accused of Filming Woman in Leesburg Rec Center Shower

A man faces charges after police say he filmed a woman in a shower at a recreation center in Leesburg, Virginia.
Lester Galves Reyes, 20, of Leesburg, was accused of filming the woman “under a shower divider,” Leesburg police said Tuesday. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had a lawyer.
Galves Reyes was charged with attempted unlawful creation of an image of another and disorderly conduct after a report that a man filmed a woman at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Ida Lee Park Recreation Center on Ida Lee Drive NW, police said.
Officers detained him and he was later released from the county jail on $3,000 bond.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that could be relevant and anyone who “believes that they may also be a victim” is asked to call police, the department said. Tips can be made anonymously.