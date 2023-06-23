Man, 24, attempted to kidnap 4-year-old girl sleeping in Fairfax County home, police say

A 24-year-old man allegedly tried to kidnap a 4-year-old girl sleeping in her Fairfax County home, police said.

The child’s mother woke up to the sound of shaking window blinds and her daughter crying about 4 a.m. June 15, police said.

She found the living room window open and her daughter on the floor, police said. The girl told her mother someone had grabbed her.

Officers searched the area and did not find a suspect, police said, but a fingerprint from the scene led detectives to Hyrum Baquedano Rodriguez. He was arrested the next day.

He’s charged with burglary and attempted abduction. He’s being held without bond.