Loudoun school board requires parents to be informed about safe gun storage

The Loudoun County School Board unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday to update its student handbook with information for parents about safe gun ownership.

The student handbook will be updated to “include information about parents' legal obligations regarding the secure storage of firearms,” the resolution says.

Parents and guardians will also now have to sign a form acknowledging the safe storage of guns in their homes.

Schools will be required to notify parents about the importance of secure gun storage and their legal obligations to protect minors from accessing guns.

Members of the school board voiced their concerns about guns and school safety.

“There is no denying that the fear of gun violence at school has an impact on our students. This fear is hurting our kids. This is one of the reasons I am motivated to bring this forward,” Loudoun County School Board member April Chandler said. “Now is not the time to play politics with student safety.”

Research found that safe gun storage can reduce the risk of unintentional firearm injuries among children and teens by up to 85%, according to the resolution.

The school board says it will continue to work with law enforcement, health agencies and nonprofits to ensure students are safe.