‘It was their responsibility': Grieving parents want to know how teenager died in Virginia jail

The parents of a Northern Virginia teenager want to know how their son died last month after only days in the Prince William County Adult Detention Center.

Juan Campos’ parents call the 18-year-old a great kid who loved sports, was a black belt in tae kwon do and talked about joining the U.S. Marine Corps but struggling with drug addiction.

He was found dead in his jail cell March 28 after just a week in custody.

“We can’t believe that he’s gone,” said his stepfather, Barry Solarz. “This should not have happened.”

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Campos borrowed the family’s truck from their home in Stafford County, his parents said, and when he didn’t return after two days, his parents called police. He was found in Prince William County and taken into custody March 20 when police found a small, blue pill in the truck.

Solarz says they were convinced he would be safe in custody and get medical treatment if he suffered from withdrawal.

“We naively and innocently felt relieved,” Solarz said. “We thought at that point that he would get help, he would be looked after.”

“They knew that he was going through withdrawal," he said. "It was their responsibility to keep our son safe, and they failed to do that.”

Campos’ parents say they expected to have the money to post his bond by March 29, the day after he died.

“I would only ask him to stay calm, to go rest, that Mom will do everything possible to find out what happened,” said his crying mother, Milena Campos.

“And we will find out what happened,” his stepfather said. “We will find out.”

Prince William County police await a report from the medical examiner’s office. They said there are no signs of foul play.

A condolence letter from the jail’s acting superintendent to Campos’ parents calls his death a “medical crisis.”

News4 asked the jail if it has treatment protocols for detainees who are addicted to drugs. The jail has yet to respond to that question.