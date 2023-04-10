Half of Arlington Carjackings in 2023 Have Targeted BMWs

Half of the carjackings reported in Arlington, Virginia, so far in 2023 targeted cars of the same European luxury automaker, and they're on pace to exceed last year’s total.

Ten vehicles–five of them BMWs–have been carjacked so far in the city, as opposed to 14 in all of 2021.

The most recent carjacking happened Friday night in Crystal City, on Richmond Highway in the parking lot of a CVS Pharmacy, where an armed security officer is now on patrol.

Authorities said the two victims were getting into a vehicle at around 8:50 p.m. when a car pulled up and two men with guns jumped out, demanding the keys.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The victims ran, but the suspects chased and knocked them down. The carjackers took the keys and their vehicle.

The suspects in that case were arrested by D.C. police at around 11 p.m. that night, at Piney Branch Parkway and 17th Street NW.

They were caught with what is believed to be the same blue BMW X6 SUV stolen from the victims earlier in Arlington, but the car appeared to have crashed into at least one other vehicle.

"It is a big concern in this area. Arlington police have stationed cars in different spots... not sure how much good that is actually doing," one concerned BMW driver said.

Police have not said whether the two men arrested could be connected to any other crimes.