Girl, 12, Sexually Assaulted by Man Who Gave Her Ride in Manassas: Police

A 12-year-old girl told police she was sexually assaulted by a man who offered her a ride on a rainy Thursday morning.

The girl had been riding her bike when she stopped in the area of Hoadly Road and the Prince William Parkway in Manassas, Virginia, due to weather and exhaustion, Prince William County police said.

A man in a red truck drove up and offered the girl a ride, which she accepted, police said. He put her bike in the bed of the truck and drove the girl to a parking lot in the 5400 block of Hoadly Road where he sexually assaulted her.

The girl then got out of the truck, police said, and the man drove away with the bike still in the back.

The girl was not injured during the assault and took a picture of the truck before the man drove away, police said.

The truck appears to be a 210-15 Ford F-350. It has two-tone maroon/tan paint, a silver front plow and a large salter in the bed, police said. The bicycle is a teal Huffy mountain bike. Anyone with information should call police at 703-792-7000 or submit tips to pwcva.gov/policetip.