Former Potomac High School Basketball Player Killed by Train in North Carolina

A Virginia family is mourning the loss of Potomac High School graduate Kyle Honore, who was killed this week in a North Carolina train crash, school officials said.

Honore was a freshman at Wingate University in Charlotte. He was set to play on the men's basketball team this fall.

He was struck by a train near the university about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday and died on the way to the hospital, the Wingate Police Department said. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Honore was a standout basketball player at Potomac High School in Dumfries. The Potomac Panthers described Honore as an “amazing student athlete” in a tweet.

Prince William County Schools released a statement, saying they are extremely saddened.

“The Honore family has been very involved and supportive of Potomac High School, and we are extremely saddened to hear about the death of Potomac High graduate Kyle Honore,” the statement read.