Former Army doctor convicted of attack on his wife

A jury convicted a former Army doctor of the attack on his wife in September 2020.

Dr. Drew Steiner, 60, attempted to sexually assault his wife during an argument, according to the Fairfax County commonwealth's attorney.

Steiner's wife testified her husband had just gotten over COVID-19 when he asked to come out of quarantine and into their bedroom. Steiner pinned her to the bed, she said, telling jurors, “I said, ‘Please, I don’t feel well. I can’t breathe,’ and he said, ‘That’s the point.’”

She testified Steiner later beat her on the head repeatedly with a sandal she tried to use to defend herself.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Her husband marched her to different rooms in the house, she testified. In a bathroom, she grabbed an aerosol can to fight back, but, she said, he told her, “If you use that I’m going to shatter your face, and you know that I will.”

Eventually, Steiner took her to the basement, duct-taped her to a post, turned off the lights and left, she said. She managed to break free and ran to a neighbor’s house for help.

A jury found Steiner guilty of abduction with intent to defile, malicious wounding and attempted rape. Sentencing was scheduled for January.

Steiner is serving a 10-year prison sentence after his conviction last November of rape and unlawful videotaping for an attack on a woman he met online in August 2020.