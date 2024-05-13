Northern Virginia

Smaller raises for teachers? Fairfax County superintendent proposes reduction in pay increases

FCPS Superintendent Michelle Reid cited uncertainty around Virginia's budget and said the county board of supervisors didn’t provide as much funding as it has previously

By NBC Washington Staff

Fairfax County educators who were expecting a 6% raise next year may need to adjust their expectations.

Superintendent Michelle Reid is proposing smaller raises because of a $102.5 million budget shortfall, she said. At a recent school board meeting, Reid proposed lowering employees' raises to 3% to help close the gap.

Reid cited uncertainty around the state budget and said the county board of supervisors didn’t provide as much funding as it historically has.

The school board is scheduled to vote on a final budget later this month.

This article tagged under:

Northern VirginiaEducationFairfax County Public Schools
