Falls Church homeowner shoots man who tried to break in

A man has life-threatening injuries after a homeowner in the Falls Church area of Northern Virginia shot him as he tried to break in early Wednesday, authorities say. Police believe the man had just assaulted someone at a home nearby.

Fairfax County police responded to a 911 call to the 6400 block of Oakwood Drive, near Lake Barcroft, at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, the department said. A homeowner said a stranger was trying to force his way inside.

The homeowner stayed on the line with 911.

“The man continued his attempt to force entry into the residence and the homeowner discharged his firearm at the man,” police said in a statement.

Officers found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The homeowner and other residents were not physically harmed, police said.

According to the initial investigation, detectives found the man had assaulted someone at a home nearby before the break-in attempt. The victim of that assault had injuries described as non-life-threatening.

The suspect’s name was not immediately released. Criminal charges are pending.

Victim specialists were assigned to provide help and resources, police say.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police, including by submitting an anonymous tip.

