Fairfax County Homicide Suspect Captured

A Fairfax County, Virginia, homicide suspect who narrowly evaded capture multiple times after allegedly killing a man in October has been arrested, police say.

Kyjuan Trott-McLean, who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Brandon Wims, taken into custody Thursday afternoon, Fairfax County police said.

Trott-McLean, 43, was arrested in the 3800 block of Colonial Ave in Alexandria after a "brief vehicle pursuit," police said. No further information about the arrest or how authorities found the suspect was immediately available.

Trott-McLean, 43, has been on the run since he allegedly shot and killed 31-year-old Wims in cold blood, police said. Wims was shot while in a vehicle at the Old Mill Gardens apartment complex in Mount Vernon.

On Nov. 3, a SWAT team raided a home where police expected to find Trott-McLean, but had no luck.

On Sunday, a SWAT team returned to the same home. Trott-McLean had just escaped.

"We know that he's playing games with the Fairfax County Police Department, and while he's playing those games, he's putting this community at risk," Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis previously said.

The home belongs to a man whose daughter is married to Trott-McLean. The man called police when he found the suspect inside, but the suspect ran during the 911 call and is back on the street.

Police had warned the public not to approach Trott-McLean and said he was considered armed and dangerous.

Wims’ mother was overcome with grief as she tried to share her story Wednesday.

"I'm here today to let you know that I am broken without my child," Michelle Wims said, holding back tears.

Police on Wednesday increased a reward for information leading to the arrest of Trott-McLean to $11,000.