Driver Killed in Fairfax County Hit-and-Run Crash

By NBC Washington Staff

A driver was killed in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday in Fairfax County, police said.

Officers responded to the scene at Fairfax County Parkway at Walnut Branch Road in Reston, Virginia shortly after 8:30 p.m., police said.

The driver was taken to the hospital and later died, according to a tweet from Fairfax County Police.

The driver of the striking car fled on foot. Officers are searching for a heavy-set Hispanic man with long hair wearing a black shirt.

Call 911 if you think you may have seen the suspect.

Authorities said Southbound Fairfax County Parkway is closed at Walnut Branch Road and drivers are advised to use a different route.

The cause of the collision was not revealed.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

