Driver charged with DWI in crash that killed man on sidewalk in Huntington

A Virginia man is facing a DWI charge in a crash that killed a pedestrian on a sidewalk in the Huntington area.

Fairfax County police responded just after 12:30 a.m. Friday to the crash site at the intersection of North Kings Highway and Huntington Park Drive.

Police say Michael Rambudhan, 38, of Woodbridge, was driving a 2023 Acura MDX north on North Kings Highway when he lost control, hit a median and then drove onto a sidewalk, where he struck a man before hitting a tree.

Police identified the pedestrian as Lucius Gaskins, 54. Gaskins died at the scene.

Rambudhan stayed at the crash site, where he was treated for minor injuries. Detectives said they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, and they said they're investigating whether speed was, too.

Police said Rambudhan is charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Refusal and is being held without bond. It was not immediately clear if he has a lawyer.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), at the Crime Solvers website, or via the "P3 Tips" app.