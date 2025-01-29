Controversial Tysons casino bill passes Senate committee

The Virginia Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee voted 9 to 6 Tuesday to send the Tysons casino bill to the full Senate.

The bill would give Fairfax County the ability to ask voters if they want a casino in Tysons. The bill took another step forward Tuesday.

Right now, experts estimate Virginians spend about $300 million every year at MGM National Harbor, and some Virginia lawmakers want to keep that money in the commonwealth.

Democratic State Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell of Fairfax County is the chief patron and estimates that a casino and entertainment district in Tysons would bring upwards of $150 million in new tax revenue for Fairfax County and billions for the state.

“Last year, MGM announced it was their number one performing asset outside of Las Vegas, and the only reason it’s number one is because Virginians are going over the bridge,” Surovell said. “From my perspective, we need to keep that money in our state so that Virginians and Fairfax County residents can benefit from the opportunities it could create.”

The majority of Fairfax County’s representatives support the bill, but some senators voted against it, including Fairfax County’s Jennifer Boysko, Alexandria’s Adam Ebbin and Arlington’s Barbara Favola.

“The house always wins, and the people are left holding the bag, and they are here and they have consistently let all of us know how they feel about this,” Boysko said.

Surovell told News4 he expects the bill to get its first reading on the Senate floor Thursday. Bills typically require three readings before a vote.

If it’s approved, it would go to the House of Delegates and would need support there before it could advance to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s desk.

Youngkin has made general statements in the past that he doesn’t love the idea of gambling and casinos, but the governor’s staff did not speak out against this bill last week, unlike other gambling related bills they opposed. The governor’s office sends staff to General Assembly committee and subcommittee meetings to speak in favor or against bills the governor has feelings about.

If the bill passes, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors would need to approve it and put it on the ballot, and Fairfax County voters would have the final say.