Alexandria school principal competing for Mrs. America to spotlight student literacy

A school principal in Northern Virginia won the Virginia Mrs. America crown this summer and wants to use the title to put a bigger spotlight on student literacy.

Patrick Henry K-8 Principal Ingrid Bynum previously only entered one other pageant — two decades ago when she was a student at the University of Maryland. Last year, she started thinking about ways to shine a brighter light on her passion.

“It was just a thought that popped in as to how I could contribute and make a bigger impact than what I’m doing right now as a principal,” she said.

Bynum, who also has a 19-year-old daughter, preparing for the pageant in secret, telling only her husband.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“It’s been a huge adjustment becoming pageant ready, because after the pandemic, everyone is in sweats and athleisure wear all the time,” she said.

She applied part of her school’s motto — “work hard” — to her preparation.

“It’s always fun becoming glamorous,” Bynum said. “The hard part was going to the gym four days a week with the personal trainer since November.”

Bynum won the pageant in June.

“I want every child to have access to quality literacy materials and I wanted to make sure that I won for just that reason alone,” she said.

Bynum has won honors before as the Alexandria City Public Schools Principal of the Year in 2016. For 12 years she’s led the most diverse school in the district, but she says earlier achievement gains her students made were wiped out during the pandemic.

Part of her plan is getting funding to put a book in every child’s home.

“I would like every child in Virginia, especially those who live in underserved communities, to have at least one book in their possession,” she said. “If you are a good reader, you can be successful at anything.”

In late August, Bynum will take the stage again in the national competition.

“I see power and the influence that the title, the sash and the crown will give to the platform,” she said. “I think it will open access.”

And it will thrill her students when they return to school in a few weeks.

There is also a People’s Choice award that raises scholarship money. Currently, Bynum is in second place.