Neighbor who shot suspect during deadly Spotsylvania gunfight won't face charges

A resident of the Spotsylvania neighborhood hit with a deadly barrage of gunfire Tuesday evening won't face charges for shooting one of the suspects with his own gun, authorities say.

About 5:30 p.m., bullets blasted through Olde Greenwich Circle, a residential street lined with brick townhomes.

One man who was inside his home at the time heard the rapid gunfire and saw two people with long guns shooting outside, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office said.

The man got a gun from his house and told a family member to call 911. He then went outside and shot one of the suspects, the sheriff's office said.

When another neighbor told him there were other shooters nearby, the man went back inside his house and waited for authorities to arrive, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies decided not to press charges against the man after interviewing people who witnessed the shooting.

Neighbors say they're scared after the shooting that riddled their street with bullet holes. News4's Joseph Olmo reports.

Authorities said an illegal gun sale and robbery led up to the barrage of gunfire.

Chase Feaster and Alonzo Goffney, both 18, and a 20-year-old man whom authorities haven't named were killed.

Some neighbors were seen rinsing blood off of the sidewalk and boarding up broken windows Wednesday.

“It was really scary. … I'm, like, … I want to move," one woman told News4 while checking her car for gunfire damage.

“I got kids. This is scary. My kids play right here every day. They ride their bike every day right here," one man said while standing outside his home. Two bullets hit his home near his front kitchen window.

Bullet holes were spotted all over cars and homes on the block where the sheriff's office said two 16-year-old boys, a 17-year-old boy and 18-year-old Jeremiah Upson opened fire. The four suspects were arrested and charged with malicious wounding and using a firearm to commit a felony.

Doorbell surveillance video obtained by News4 shows two suspects wearing masks and holding large guns. They're seen walking one direction, but then they stop, turn around and run off.

One of the 16-year-old suspects was shot and was receiving care at a hospital, authorities said Wednesday. The three other suspects are in jail without bond.

"I could’ve been in my kitchen cooking and the bullets could’ve came through my window and killed me. That’s scary. I’ve been up all night long because I was afraid that they were still out there in the woods," resident Kimberly Tilghman told News4.

Tilghman said she moved to the neighborhood two weeks ago.

"It’s really just traumatic for me, just coming here, just moving. Like, I didn’t expect this," she said.

One neighbor, who asked to stay anonymous, described to News4 what her family witnessed just feet from her home.

“My son was actually outside walking the dog, and he said he heard what he thought was a car backfiring, but it was gunfire. And he actually saw one of the suspects running in the street and he got the dog in the house and he told everybody to go to the basement to get out of, you know, trajectory of the bullets because he didn't know where the gunfire was going …” she said. “The sound that they heard they thought a car was backfiring, but then they heard the rapid gunfire and that’s when they realized they were shooting an automatic rifle or some type of gun.”

The sheriff's office didn't give any further information about the alleged illegal gun sale or robbery it said led to the shooting.

The sheriff's office acknowledged the community had been through a rough couple of days. Two parents were arrested Monday after a gun went off inside a third grader's backpack at Lee Hill Elementary School.

“You know, Spotsylvania County has had several incidents over the past 24 hours that were gun related. We take these extremely seriously. I mean, this is … probably as bad as it could get with at least six people being shot right now. It’s been a stressful 24 hours,” Major Elizabeth Scott said.

